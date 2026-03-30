IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals dismiss Chennai Super Kings for paltry 127

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals made good use of the overhead conditions to bowl out a sluggish Chennai Super Kings for 127 in their Indian Premier League opener here on Monday.

It was a forgettable batting performance for CSK, who were put in to bat by Riyan Parag considering the pitch had been under cover for a while due to rain.

Both CSK and the Royals, the two bottom placed teams last season, had traded their star players, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, ahead of the season.

It was a successful return to the Royals for Jadeja, who struck twice in his opening over.

Samson, star of India's T20 World Cup triumph, could not fire on his CSK debut.

In an attempt to dispatch Nandre Burger over mid-wicket, he saw his off-stumped dislodged with a sharp delivery that seamed away.

Both Nandre and Jofra Archer got the ball to talk in the powerplay.