KKR captain takes pop at Cricket Australia over record-buy Cameron Green

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane aimed a dig at Cricket Australia after $2.7 million all-rounder Cameron Green was unable to bowl as they opened their IPL season with defeat.

Green was snapped up by three-time champions Kolkata in the December auction for 252 million rupees to become the most expensive overseas buy in Indian Premier League history.

Kolkata posted 220 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, with Green hitting a four and a six while batting at number three before he departed for 18 off 10 balls.

The Kolkata bowlers -- minus Australian international Green -- then took a beating as the hosts chased down their target with five balls to spare.

Quizzed afterwards about not using Green as a bowling option, Rahane replied bluntly: "The question you need to ask Cricket Australia."