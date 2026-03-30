Suryakumar Yadav as impact sub was precautionary measure, no unwanted stories here: Jayawardene

MUMBAI: India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav playing as an impact substitute in the Mumbai Indians' IPL opener here was a precautionary measure due to a niggle he is nursing, said head coach Mahela Jayawardene, insisting that there are no "unwanted stories" to be found in this.

Suryakumar did not field for MI in their first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders and scored an 8-ball 16 during a brief stay in the middle as the hosts hammered KKR by 6 wickets to record their highest successful run chase in IPL history here on Sunday.

"I hope we don't create unwanted stories (here), the camp is happy. He had an extra couple of days (off that) he wanted," Jayawardene told reporters after he was asked why like former India and MI skipper Rohit Sharma last season, Suryakumar was played as an impact substitute.

"He had a little tight groin and he was doing fielding and all that. But I knew I had another five days from this game to the other. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go (and field) for three-four overs. But I said, no, (it's) just fine'."

"So please don't create any stories. It's just that I have to take precautions. These are very valuable players for me to have them going throughout the season. These are calculated decisions that I and the management make and there is nothing beyond that," Jayawardene said.