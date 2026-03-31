Sooryavanshi dominated four quality bowlers with his fearless approach: Sanjay Bangar

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s demolition of a quality bowling attack in his IPL 2026 opening knock highlighted his exceptional talent and fearless approach, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said.

The 15 year old smashed a 15 ball fifty to set up Rajasthan Royals’ commanding win over CSK on Monday.

A year after becoming the youngest to score an IPL hundred, Sooryavanshi took the likes of Matt Henry and Noor Ahmad to the cleaners in his exhilarating knock.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a class apart. He dominated a good bowling attack. He took on Matt Henry, a new ball bowler, who challenges top batters internationally," Bangar told Star Sports.

"He toyed with Khaleel Ahmed, who swings the ball both ways. He got the better of Anshul Kamboj, known for hitting the deck hard with good length deliveries.He even made life difficult for mystery bowler Noor Ahmad."

Bangar explained what separates the teenager from the rest.

"At the age of 15, he dominated four quality bowlers with his fearless batting and forced them to move away from their strengths. Henry had to bowl slower balls. Khaleel had to try different things. He put pressure on all of them. That shows Vaibhav, with his fearless approach, is getting into the minds of established bowlers. I admired that quality in his innings. The start this wonder boy has had makes sure it's going to be a cracker of a season for him," he added.

Sooryavanshi hammered two sixes each off Henry and Ahmad. His standout stroke was a six over deep point off Henry.