KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to smash 200 sixes in Indian Premier League history

Delhi Capitals (DC) cruised to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League clash at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, with opener KL Rahul reaching a significant milestone.

In a high-scoring contest, Rahul became the first Indian opener to smash 200 sixes in IPL history. The right-hander, who scored a fluent half-century, smashed five sixes and six fours to reach the landmark.

In 112 matches as an opener, Rahul has amassed 4,851 runs at an impressive average of 50.01 and a strike rate of 141.38. His tally includes six centuries and 39 fifties, along with 433 boundaries and 203 sixes in the IPL.

Rahul is now only the third opener overall to reach the landmark, joining former cricketers David Warner and Chris Gayle in the cash-rich league.

Gayle leads the chart with 326 sixes, whereas Warner had smashed 210 maximums as an opener in the tournament's history.