Jayawardene and Mumbai not ready to give up just yet

CHENNAI: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been a shadow of his past self in the IPL so far. Against Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians batter fell for just 21 runs and once again failed to convert his good start. He has managed just 183 runs in nine outings this season, at an average of 20.33.

Before the Chennai game, Yadav had admitted that things were not going smooth for his team and that he wanted to contribute. "I always think that whenever I go inside to bat, there is a comfort for the dugout that as long as I am standing there, everything will go fine. But that has not happened. But I am doing the same hard work which is in my hands - trying to do the things which are in my control, like practising well, doing all the right things from night sleep to morning routine, everything. But at the end of the day, when it is written in your destiny, it happens only then. And I am also thinking when it is written, when it will come. Hopefully it starts from Saturday," Surya had said, but nothing went right for his team or himself.

However, head coach Mahela Jayawardene still backs Suryakumar and believes that the ace batter will bounce back. "I don't think his output is down, if he gets a few scores together I think he'll find that rhythm. He played really well today (Saturday) for that period, really took on the bowlers in that phase. I think another couple of overs he could have been off for a really good score," said Jayawardene after the match on Saturday night.