'Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting form is helping him gain confidence as captain': CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said Ruturaj Gaikwad’s renewed batting form has played a key role in bringing consistency to his decision-making as captain.

After enduring a lean run during the first half of the Indian Premier League, Gaikwad has bounced back strongly with unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67 in his last two outings. His resurgence has coincided with CSK winning three of their last five matches, helping them climb to sixth place in the points table.

"Yeah, he's getting better each game. It was a bit of a slow start as we were trying to form the bowling patterns at different grounds as we played away for the first couple of games. But the last few games he's been excellent," Fleming said after CSK beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Saturday.

CSK's coach for the past 18 seasons also felt that Gaikwad's good show with the bat has also helped him gain confidence as a captain.

"One of the key things that helps your captaincy is batting well. And he's found a bit of form in the last two games. And that's, I think, coincided with some good decision-making. So managing those two and being positive about both if one's not working well is really important," Fleming said.

He admitted that Gaikwad the batter was under stress as he had failed to cross 30 in his first seven games.