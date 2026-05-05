DC vs CSK: Gavaskar warns Chennai against complacency

With the IPL 2026 playoff race heating up, all eyes turn to a high-stakes “Revenge Week” clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the contest could be pivotal for both sides, who remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar underlined the importance of momentum heading into the fixture.

“Both teams are very much in the playoff race, which makes this a crucial game,” he said. “Chennai come in with strong confidence after back-to-back wins, including one against Mumbai, while Delhi also carry momentum after their victory over Rajasthan. But beating Delhi in their own conditions will be a tough challenge.”

Gavaskar pointed to several key players who could influence the outcome. He noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad has rediscovered form, while Chennai’s middle order has begun to contribute more consistently. However, he also called for improved performances from Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, particularly highlighting concerns around Dube’s fielding.

Despite Chennai’s recent resurgence, Gavaskar cautioned against complacency, especially given Delhi’s current form. “Delhi’s openers are batting well, and their bowling unit is finding rhythm. Chennai cannot afford to take them lightly,” he said.

He also suggested a tactical move that could prove decisive, advocating for Akeal Hosein to take the new ball. “Hosein’s variations and flight can make scoring difficult early on. If he opens the bowling, Delhi’s top order could be put under pressure.”