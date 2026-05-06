IPL 2026: CSK's Akeal Hosein relies on 'skill and mental fortitude' in powerplay

Chennai Super Kings’ West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein, who bowls most of his overs in the powerplay, relies as much on mental strength as on skill to navigate the most demanding phase of a T20 innings.
With only two fielders allowed outside the circle in the first six overs, the margin for error is razor-thin and the pressure immense. Yet, Hosein relishes the challenge.
The left-arm spinner delivered a tight spell of 3-0-15-1 in the powerplay, playing a key role in CSK’s eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Tuesday.
"You need both of them (skill and mental toughness). Especially when you come upon pitches that aren't conducive to spin and it's just about being disciplined as well," he said.
"Having two fielders out in the power play. It's not a job that you can go searching for wickets or you can be too greedy. It's just about sticking to the plan," he explained.
Hosein got the all-important wicket of an in-form K L Rahul, who was foxed by the West Indian as he stepped out to smash him for an inside out six.
Hosein's inclusion in the playing eleven after not being picked in the initial phase of the tournament has allowed CSK to win more games.
On Tuesday, the pitch offered him a bit of help and he ended up dominating the batters. After the win over DC, Hosein was asked about his recipe for success in the powerplay.
"...it's a bit scripted because you only have two guys out so it's just about being disciplined and trying to do the job for the team. At the end of the day if you don't get wickets and you bowl economically in the power play, that's a damn good job you've done for the team," said Hosein.
He has taken seven wickets in five games at an impressive economy rate of 7.25. Fully aware that the batter is a mere couple of hits away from putting the pressure back on him, Hosein says practising for high-pressure situations helps him stay in the present.
"I think homework is very important. You want to have that head-start when you come up against whichever batter you're going to face. And like I say it's just about making assessments as quickly as possible.
"You might come up on a pitch that is spinning. You might come up against one that isn't spinning. Thankfully I can spin the ball. So it's just about picking which deliveries will give you the most success on a particular day and against a particular batter," said Hosein.
He got rid of Rahul first ball from the other end, something that was decided by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Post powerplay, Noor Ahmad took over the mantle from Hosein and maintained the pressure on DC batters.
"Getting the opportunity to bowl first for me is just about again making that assessment as quickly as possible and then passing on that information to Noor or even to the seamers as well if it was a bit of spin or if it's gripping or whatever the case is.
"So conversations with myself and Noor have been fantastic. Really happy for him that he's getting some success," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)