IPL 2026: CSK's Akeal Hosein relies on 'skill and mental fortitude' in powerplay

Chennai Super Kings’ West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein, who bowls most of his overs in the powerplay, relies as much on mental strength as on skill to navigate the most demanding phase of a T20 innings.

With only two fielders allowed outside the circle in the first six overs, the margin for error is razor-thin and the pressure immense. Yet, Hosein relishes the challenge.

The left-arm spinner delivered a tight spell of 3-0-15-1 in the powerplay, playing a key role in CSK’s eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

"You need both of them (skill and mental toughness). Especially when you come upon pitches that aren't conducive to spin and it's just about being disciplined as well," he said.

"Having two fielders out in the power play. It's not a job that you can go searching for wickets or you can be too greedy. It's just about sticking to the plan," he explained.

Hosein got the all-important wicket of an in-form K L Rahul, who was foxed by the West Indian as he stepped out to smash him for an inside out six.

Hosein's inclusion in the playing eleven after not being picked in the initial phase of the tournament has allowed CSK to win more games.

On Tuesday, the pitch offered him a bit of help and he ended up dominating the batters. After the win over DC, Hosein was asked about his recipe for success in the powerplay.

"...it's a bit scripted because you only have two guys out so it's just about being disciplined and trying to do the job for the team. At the end of the day if you don't get wickets and you bowl economically in the power play, that's a damn good job you've done for the team," said Hosein.