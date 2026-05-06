IPL 2026: Narendra Modi stadium to host final for second successive season

Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the second year in a row on May 31, the BCCI announced on Wednesday, with Qualifier 1 slated for Dharamsala and the remaining two playoff matches to be held in New Chandigarh.

The city has emerged as a preferred venue for the summit clash, having also hosted the finals in 2022 and 2023, in addition to last year.

"Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake," the BCCI stated in a press release.

"The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29," the it added.

Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the Board said.

(With inputs from PTI)