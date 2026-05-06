IPL 2026: RCB seek batting revival against struggling LSG in crucial reverse fixture

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to revive their batting rhythm after a rare collapse as they take on bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial reverse-leg IPL clash here on Thursday.

Currently second on the table, RCB are locked on 12 points with four other teams, making every match vital in the race to the playoffs.

They head into the contest on the back of a four-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where their batting suffered a dramatic meltdown — sliding from 79 for 2 to 96 for 6 in the space of three overs before being bowled out for 155.

Despite the collapse, RCB's batting this season has largely revolved around aggressive intent.

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with 379 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have also made important contributions.

With regular opener Phil Salt ruled out due to a finger injury, the responsibility of providing explosive starts alongside Kohli will rest on Jacob Bethell.

Bethell showcased his immense talent during the recent T20 World Cup and it is only a matter of time before unleashes his full range of strokes in the IPL.

Having had a week's break, RCB will head into the contest fresher than their opponents.

In contrast, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing five of their last six matches.

Their lone success in that period came against Kolkata Knight Riders via a Super Over in a tied game, but it failed to arrest their slide as they were comprehensively beaten by Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their previous outing.