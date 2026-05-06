Specific reasons not communicated: KSCA express disappointment after IPL final moved to Ahmedabad

BENGALURU: Hours after the BCCI moved the 2026 Indian Premier League final out of Bengaluru, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed its disappointment with the decision.

On Wednesday afternoon, the BCCI said that Mullanpur and Dharamsala (one match) will host the play-offs while Ahmedabad will host the final once again. In its release, the BCCI said that certain requirements from local association and authorities as the reason behind Bengaluru not getting the final. "Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authoritie that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,' BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium was supposed to host the final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last year. However, due to the stampede that followed -- where 11 people died -- during celebrations, the venue did not host any games till the start of this year's IPL and underwent major changes in protocols and safety measures under the eyes of the new state associaion office bearers and the state government. KSCA went on to say that Bengaluru will host a playoff match and the final. Now, with Ahmedabad set to host another final, KSCA has expressed its disappointment.