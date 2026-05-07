Australia players to stay back in IPL despite clash with ODIs against Pakistan

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that its players, including skipper Pat Cummins, will be allowed to fulfil their IPL 2026 commitments, granting them exemption from the three-match ODI series against Pakistan which begins on May 30.

The league phase of the IPL concludes on May 24, while the tournament's final will be played on May 31.

The Australian players are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on May 23, overlapping with the IPL's business end.

"Yes, we have received communication that the Australian players in our squad will stay back for the IPL," a source in the Sunrisers Hyderabad told PTI.

Apart from their captain Cummins, the SRH also have opener Travis Head in the squad.

The Hyderabad side is currently leading the points table with 14 points, closing in on a playoff berth.

Other Australian players currently in the IPL are Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (RCB), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (LSG), Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, (PBKS), Matthew Short (CSK), Mitchell Starc (DC) and Cameron Green (KKR).