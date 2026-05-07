T20 Mumbai League to be held from June 1-13

MUMBAI: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and IPL stars like Shreyas Iyer will be in action when the T20 Mumbai League returns for its fourth season on June 1 here at Wankhede Satdium.

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are also set to compete in the event which will conclude on June 13.

The inaugural women's tournament will also be held simultaneously.

The player auction was held earlier this month with 363 women cricketers along with men's players going under the hammer as three teams -- Sobo Mumbai Falcons Thane Sky Risers and Aakash Tigers -- collectively spending Rs 1.47 crore to pick 50 players.

"The men's and women's competitions will be conducted simultaneously marking a significant step in the Mumbai Cricket Association's vision to create a high visibility platform for cricketing talent across categories," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a release.