IPL 2026: BCCI bars unauthorised access to players’ hotel rooms; warns of potential honey traps, security risks

Warning against "potential honey traps, legal liability and security risks", the BCCI has barred unauthorised visitors from accessing the hotel rooms of IPL players, support staff and team officials following incidents of misconduct and protocol violations flagged by its Anti-Corruption Unit.

In a detailed advisory issued to all 10 IPL franchises, the Board stated that guests would require written authorisation from team managers to gain access to the rooms of players and officials.

"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occurred involving players, support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season.

"These incidents if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned and the BCCI as the Governing Body.

They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of serious nature," he went on to warn in the preamble of the document.

The Board noted that certain players and support staff members have permitted unauthorised persons to access their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of the concerned Team Manager.