IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh smashes fastest ton for LSG, enters franchise’s top five run-scorers list

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh smashed the fastest century in the franchise’s IPL history during their home clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while also breaking into LSG’s top five run-scorers list.

Marsh tore into the RCB pace attack from the outset, hammering a blistering 111 off just 56 balls, studded with nine fours and nine sixes, at a staggering strike rate of 198.21.

This is LSG's fifth-highest individual score, with Quinton de Kock's 140* against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022 as the highest. He is also the only player, alongside KL Rahul, to have more than one ton for LSG, with two centuries each. 49-ball century taken by Mitch Marsh is the quickest by an LSG batter, bettering 54-ball hundred by Rishabh Pant vs RCB at the same venue last year.

This season, Marsh is the 12th-highest run-getter so far and LSG's top-scorer, with 367 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.70 and a strike rate of almost 153, including a century and a fifty each.

He also outclassed Quinton de Kock (901 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (952 runs) to become LSG's fourth-highest run-getter, with 994 runs in 23 innings at an average of 43.21, with a strike rate of 159.55, including two centuries and seven fifties.