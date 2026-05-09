Failure to win IPL title after 18 years 'hurts': Delhi Capital's Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao admitted the franchise's failure to win an IPL title in 18 years “hurts”, attributing their latest disappointing campaign to inconsistent performances across departments.

DC’s playoff hopes were virtually dashed on Friday after they slumped to their seventh defeat of the season — an emphatic eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings remain the only original IPL franchises yet to win the title.

The Capital's best performance came in 2020, when they reached their maiden final before finishing runners-up.

"Obviously, after 18 years in cricket, it hurts. When I look back at my playing days, I always wanted to win. But now, coming into the administrative and coaching side, there is still a lot I am learning through this process," said Rao, who also played for DC between 2011-2013.

After opening the season with two wins, DC failed to build momentum, with different departments faltering at crucial stages through the campaign.