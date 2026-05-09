Very few players in world cricket can strike the ball with the kind of power Finn Allen does: Boucher

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher believes only few players in world cricket can match Finn Allen’s clean-hitting ability after the New Zealand opener smashed an unbeaten century to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a dominant win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

Allen’s explosive knock kept KKR’s playoff hopes alive and earned high praise from Boucher, who lauded the right-hander’s exceptional range and raw power at the crease.

"Once Finn Allen gets past 20 or 30, there are very few players in world cricket who strike the ball with the kind of power he does. What makes him special is not just the strength, but the range and cleanliness of his hitting," Boucher said on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live'.

"Whether it was the pick-up shot over fine leg against Mitchell Starc or the straight hits back over the bowler's head, everything looked effortless. Anything in his arc or under his eyeline, he was striking beautifully. At one stage, it almost looked like he was batting against a bowling machine. It was an incredible innings to watch," he added.