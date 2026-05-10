Bowlers must expand skillsets to survive in T20 cricket, says Shane Bond

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond believes bowlers need to constantly evolve and add new variations to survive in an era of increasingly “ultra-aggressive” T20 batting, saying those who successfully expand their skillsets can emerge as “superstars” in the format.

Bond’s remarks came amid Rajasthan Royals’ continued struggles with the ball this IPL season. The Royals were hammered by Gujarat Titans on Saturday after conceding 229 runs in a crushing 77-run defeat.

It was the seventh time in 11 matches this season that Rajasthan allowed their opponents to breach the 200-run mark.

Bond, the Royals' bowling coach, admitted his side has failed to adapt well enough to familiar conditions.

"We just haven't played well enough in conditions that we know. We've been outplayed by our opposition. I look at bowlers, they just have to be better, right? You've got to think a bit outside the box," Bond said at the post-match press conference.

"There's two things: decision-making and execution. I think tonight, you would have probably noticed that execution just wasn't consistent enough for long enough. And I think if you look across the board in the IPL, that's just been the case."

With batting standards and scoring rates continuing to rise in the IPL, Bond said bowlers need to rethink their methods and become far more adaptable.