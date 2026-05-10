IPL 2026: Urvil Patel equals fastest IPL fifty record with 13-ball blitz against LSG

KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd jointly hold the record for the second fastest fifty in IPL history in terms off balls (14).

Sent in at No.3, Urvil hammered three consecutive sixes off Avesh Khan to get off a flier and went on to clobber 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi's sixth over of the innings, hitting three more maximums and a four.

He went after India pacer Mohammed Shami to hammer the bowler over his head for another huge hit over mid-wicket and completed his fifty with a single to the off-side off his 13th ball in the innings.

The 27-year-old Urvil, who plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has also represented India A, hit all of his sixes down the ground targeting the long-on and midwicket region.

After reaching the milestone, Urvil dedicated his achievement to his father.

He took out a piece of paper from his pocket with the line "This is for you Papa" written on it.

(With inputs from PTI)