IPL 2026: Urvil's exploits power CSK to five-wicket win over LSG

CHENNAI: The swashbuckling Urvil Patel equalled the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history as Chennai Super Kings edged out Lucknow Super Kings by five wickets to keep their play-off hopes alive here on Sunday.

Batting first, Josh Inglis played a sensational 85-run knock before CSK bowlers rallied to stop LSG at 203 for eight. With the defeat, their eighth in 11 matches, LSG's play-off hopes went up in smoke.

A lot of credit for the CSK comeback must go to Jamie Overton (3/36), who took the big wickets of Inglis and Rishabh Pant in a space of three balls, before Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with an useful 43 off 25 balls.

Thanks to Urvil's exploits and some sensible batting by Shivam Dube (15 not out off 7 balls) and Prashant Veer (17 not out off 12 balls), CSK chased down the target of 204 with four balls remaining.

Dube sealed the issue for CSK with two successive sixes.

Urvil, who blazed away to 65 in 23 balls with the help of eight sixes and two fours, reached his half-century in 13 balls to join current record holder Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sanju Samson provided the early momentum with a brisk 28, before Urvil unleashed a stunning assault on the LSG attack, targeting the likes of Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan while not sparing even seasoned campaigner such as Mohammed Shami.

Sent in at No.3, Urvil hammered three consecutive sixes off Avesh and went on to clobber 25 runs off Rathi, hitting three more maximums and a four. He also went after India pacer Shami, blasting the bowler over his head for another huge hit over mid-wicket before completing his fifty with a single to the off-side.

After reaching his half-century, Urvil looked skyward and took out a piece of paper from his pocket with the line "This is for you Papa" written on it, turning a record-equalling feat into a deeply personal tribute for his father Mukesh Patel, who played a key role in developing him into a professional cricketer.

Alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played the supporting role perfectly, Urvil ensured CSK were firmly in command by the end of the 10 overs. After that, Dube and Veer got the job done for CSK.