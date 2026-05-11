Role clarity, change of team and Dinesh Karthik: How Padikkal went from despair to knocking on the door of the Indian team

RAIPUR: Post the end of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Devdutt Padikkal was not sure when he would get a gig again. He had endured a horrible season for Lucknow Super Giants; 38 runs across seven games at an average of 5.43.

When he left to feature in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later that year, he had already kind of made peace with what lay ahead. He had mentally told himself that he may not be picked at the mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed the southpaw on Day two of the first Test at Perth. Back then, it was assumed that he would be a back-up player.