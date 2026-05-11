The quiet Israeli behind India's toughest sporting minds

Mon Nimrod Brokman has trained Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, IPL captains and Olympic golfers from a small office in Bangalore. On a new episode of Expressions, the former special forces commander explains why mental performance is India's most under-built industry — and why loneliness, not pressure, is the real enemy at the top.



He commanded special forces missions before he was old enough to drink in the United States. He fenced at the Olympic level for twelve years. And for the last decade, he has been the man India's most decorated athletes call when their minds begin to fold under pressure.

Almost no one in the country knows his name.

Mon Nimrod Brokman runs a multidisciplinary practice out of a low-key office on Miller's Road in Bangalore — no signage, no press, no social campaign. Athletes fly in from across the country, sit down in his rooms, and walk out with something they cannot quite describe. On a recent episode of the podcast Expressions, Brokman discussed, for the first time in any depth, the system he has been quietly building.

What emerges is a portrait of an industry India barely knows it has.

Born in Israel to a family of Olympians — his father competed at Los Angeles 1984, his mother at Munich 1972 — Brokman grew up at a dinner table where sport was not metaphor but vocabulary. By 22, he had fenced against European champions and led search-and-rescue operations in Israel's special forces, a unit whose mandate, in his words, was "to save life — while learning to take many risks."

He arrived in India in 2016 with no clients, no contracts, and what he calls "a strong urge to learn what the East has to offer." A 10-day Vipassana retreat — silent, phone-less, eyes lowered — sealed the decision. "It is the biggest gift India has," he said on the podcast. "More advanced than any technology invented in the East or the West."