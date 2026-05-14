Three IPL captains likely to lose leadership roles after disastrous campaigns

NEW DELHI: Three IPL captains are in the line of fire due to campaigns that have been nothing short of disastrous and they could end up losing their jobs when the season winds up later this month, sources tracking developments in various franchises have indicated.

Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant have captained for two successive seasons and failed miserably in their bid to take their respective teams into the playoffs.

Only Lucknow Super Giants are officially eliminated, making Pant the biggest fall guy of back-to-back poor seasons.

But for all practical purposes, Kolkata Knight Riders led by Rahane and Delhi Capitals helmed by Axar are also unlikely to be around during the business end of the high-profile league.

Axar's numbers as captain and player make for poor reading.

He has scored only 100 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 112.

50, with 56 coming in one innings and the remaining 44 aggregated across eight knocks despite batting mostly in the top-five.

In 12 games, Axar has bowled only 36 overs, exactly three overs per game, and picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.08.

While the economy rate looks respectable considering the punishment endured by fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Axar has often under-bowled himself.