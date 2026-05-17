CSK, SRH lock horns in high-stakes battle

CHENNAI: There will be no room for error when Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Monday. With a playoff berth on sight, both CSK and SRH will battle hard.

Hyderabad with 14 points with an Net Run Rate of 0.331 must win both their upcoming league games to secure a spot in the top four.

With 12 points from 12 games, CSK also need to win games to stay in the hunt for a berth in the playoffs. One of the reasons for Hyderabad's success has been the runs they managed to put in the powerplay. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as openers and with Ishan Kishan at one drop, Hyderabad have the power hitters in them to get a good start.

But they faltered at the hands of Gujarat Titans’ potent bowling attack of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada.