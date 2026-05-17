If anything comes from govt, we will adhere to it: Dhumal on CTI's demand to reschedule IPL

CHENNAI: Hours after the Chamber of Trade and Industry requested sports minister to reschedule Indian Premier League, IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal said they will look into the issue and follow the directives if anything comes from the Government of India.

Earlier, the CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote a letter to sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding him to reschedule the league to cut down on flight travels and limit the matches behind closed doors at a few venues keeping in view the austerity measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to ongoing West Asia crisis.

"So far, there has not been any communication to BCCI to my knowledge," Dhumal told this daily. "Independent agencies might have their views on certain (things), but we are accountable to the Government of India. If anything comes from the government, we will look into it and certainly adhere to the directions," he added.

Goyal in his letter mailed to the sports minister said that teams would have travelled lakhs of kilometres by air and road during the IPL, which started on March 28, so far. "While every government department, politician, officer, common citizen is trying to avoid wasteful expenditure on the advice of Prime Minister Modi, in these difficult times, IPL is the only event which seems to be untouched by any crisis at the moment," read the CTI's press statement.

Goyal said a new schedule should be issued for the remaining matches of the IPL. "Cutting down on air travel, matches without spectators and at a limited venues will save millions of litres of fuel, petrol and diesel and reduce the burden on the country. Even during the pandemic, the BCCI did the same," Goyal argued.