'BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act': CIC overturns its 2018 order

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Monday held that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and therefore is not obligated to respond to queries under the transparency law.

Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said that although the BCCI performs important public functions related to cricket administration and India’s participation in international tournaments, it cannot be classified as a public authority as it is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially financed by the government.

“The BCCI cannot be classified as a 'public authority' within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it in the facts and circumstances of the present case,” Ramesh said in the order, dismissing an appeal seeking information about the provisions and authority under which the BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international tournaments.

The ruling marked a reversal of a 2018 order of the then-information commissioner and a noted law professor, M Sridhar Acharyulu, who held BCCI to be a public authority and directed its president, secretary and committee of administrators to designate central public information officers, assistant public information officers and first appellate authorities under the RTI Act.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) had also directed the BCCI to proactively disclose information under Section 4 of the law and furnish point-wise replies to the RTI applicant.

The BCCI, however, had challenged the 2018 order before the Madras High Court, which, in September 2025, remitted the matter back to the CIC for reconsideration in light of the Supreme Court's observations in the BCCI vs Cricket Association of Bihar case and said the Commission should pass fresh orders after re-examining the legal position.