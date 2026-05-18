Big Bash opener set to be held at Chepauk

CHENNAI: In what comes as a major development, Australian cricket is coming to Chennai later this year. The next season's Big Bash League opener is set to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the second week of December.

While the official announcement has not yet been made, it appears the Board of Control for Cricket in India has approved it, following months of visits and talks by Cricket Australia representatives. Earlier in February, a two-member delegation had visited the city and the stadium, exploring the prospect of hosting a few BBL games in Chennai.

Despite initial hesitation from the BCCI, things moved forward positively in the months that followed. On Monday, as Chennai Super Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad, a five-member delegation from Cricket Australia visited the venue and watched the match from the stands. Similarly, the BCCI, as well as the Australian government and trade fraternity, were also involved in the talks that led to the positive development.

Meanwhile, one CA representative, who refused to confirm the development, said: “We are not in a position to announce anything yet. We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government.”

When the idea was explored initially, one of the biggest challenges was scheduling, especially considering that BBL coincides with the Indian domestic cricket season. Now, it seems like it could just be the season opener with Cricket Australia exploring the result and reception both in India and back home.

As things stand, defending champions Perth Scorchers could take on Sydney Thunder, who had signed local star R Ashwin last year before he was ruled out due to injury. It will also be interesting to see how the challenges of the monsoon are negated when the match eventually takes place.