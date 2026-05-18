Not fit to play, but Dhoni arrives at Chepauk for Super Kings last home game

CHENNAI: On any IPL match day featuring the Chennai Super Kings, the Wallajah Road in Chennai turns yellow. Whether MS Dhoni has played or not, the story has remained the same throughout this ongoing Indian Premier League season.
Monday, however, is not just another match-day. Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game, but that was not it. The buzz was all about Dhoni, who had never turned up at the venue on match day and is yet to play a game this season, but could come to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for one last time. There were also murmurs of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attending what would be the last match of the season at Chennai, leading to beefed-up security in and around the stadium. Vijay was the brand ambassador for CSK when the IPL began in 2008.
Every direction one turned, police personnel could be seen in large numbers, even as the fans tried to buy replica yellow t-shirts on Monday evening. Dhoni still rules Chennai in popularity. But quietly, Sanju Samson’s name and t-shirts have become a prominent part of this season — something the franchise anticipated and hoped for. Suresh Raina, fondly known as Chinna Thala, was already at the venue, and so was R Ashwin for broadcasting duties.
The bigger question, however, was whether Chennai would get to see their 44-year-old adopted son again? After all, Dhoni had said back in 2021 that he hopes to play his last T20 game at Chepauk. The mood outside the venue among the fans remained the same as well. Though they wanted CSK to win and qualify, they were also desperate to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar, who enjoys a demigod status in this part of the country. All that got answered around 6PM when Dhoni boarded the team bus. Shortly after, as the bus moved into the Victoria hostel road near Chepauk, there were fireworks, traditional dance beats and welcome on either side — all of it was live on their socials as well.
The moment the entire fanbase had been waiting for did not come until the toss, as Dhoni remained in the dressing room. Even as Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat first, he clarified that Dhoni is not fit enough to play the game. “MS is still here, but he is not fit enough to play this game,” Gaikwad said.
For the fans, meanwhile, the wait is not over. Though Dhoni did not come on to the field before the toss, he is expected to do the lap of honour and thank the fans after the game. Super Kings team and fans would be hoping that it will be after a much-needed win.