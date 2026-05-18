Not fit to play, but Dhoni arrives at Chepauk for Super Kings last home game

The bigger question, however, was whether Chennai would get to see their 44-year-old adopted son again? After all, Dhoni had said back in 2021 that he hopes to play his last T20 game at Chepauk. The mood outside the venue among the fans remained the same as well. Though they wanted CSK to win and qualify, they were also desperate to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar, who enjoys a demigod status in this part of the country. All that got answered around 6PM when Dhoni boarded the team bus. Shortly after, as the bus moved into the Victoria hostel road near Chepauk, there were fireworks, traditional dance beats and welcome on either side — all of it was live on their socials as well.