CSK in clear transition phase post-Dhoni era, says Ashwin amid leadership debate over Gaikwad

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has said Chennai Super Kings are currently in a transition phase following the end of the MS Dhoni captaincy era, while backing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and stressing that leadership in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL comes with a significant burden that is often underestimated.

He also noted that CSK are currently undergoing a transition phase following the end of the MS Dhoni captaincy era, with Ruturaj stepping into the role in 2024.

He urged patience from all stakeholders, including fans, emphasising that building a new leadership core in a successful franchise takes time.

"The added responsibility of captaincy seems to have affected Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting.

T20 cricket is already demanding, and carrying the burden of leadership alongside expectations from a franchise like CSK can have a significant impact on a player," Ashwin, who had two separate stints with CSK spanning a total of nine years -- first from 2008 to 2015 and later returning in 2025 before announcing his retirement in August -- told JioHotstar.

CSK suffered a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, a result that has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

With just one league match remaining, CSK now face an uphill battle and will need other results to fall in their favour to stay in contention for qualification.

"Chennai Super Kings are clearly in a transition phase in the post-Dhoni era, and it's important for everyone around the franchise, fans, stakeholders, and the team itself, to recognise that rebuilding takes time.

"The standards and expectations associated with CSK are incredibly high because of their legacy, but this group needs space and patience as they evolve," added Ashwin, who shared a long association with Dhoni during his stay with the joint successful team in the IPL.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch urged restraint in judging Ruturaj's leadership, noting that the demands of captaincy naturally add pressure on any player.