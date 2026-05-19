Pant loses Test vice-captaincy, selectors look for spinners beyond Jadeja, Axar

GUWAHATI: Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's poor form over the past six months cost him India's Test vice-captaincy and a place in the ODI squad for the home series against Afghanistan as the national selectors took a few tough calls here on Tuesday.

India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test, which is not a part of World Test Championship cycle, along with three ODIs in June.

The Test will take place in Mullanpur from June 6, followed by three ODIs scheduled from June 14 across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, following a meeting here, also decided to induct rookie left-arm orthodox spin duo of Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey in the Test squad along with 6 feet 6 inches tall Punjab speedster Gurnoor Brar, who has only played two Ranji Trophy games this season.

As a PTI report indicated on May 17, Pant, who has been going through a prolonged lean patch in the IPL both as a batter and captain for Lucknow Super Giants, faced the heat with the selectors replacing him with veteran KL Rahul as the Test vice-captain.

In ODIs, Ishan Kishan has replaced him as second keeper to Rahul and pacer Prince Yadav has also made the cut.

Agarkar, who is known for taking tough calls, made it clear that the committee wants Pant to be the best version of the Test batter that he has shown to be in the past, especially during tough overseas assignments.

"Rishabh is an incredible Test player. He is not in the ODI team at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he can be. I don't think there is any concern about his spot in the Test team," Agarkar replied to a query from PTI during a virtual interaction.