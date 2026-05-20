Tilak stars as Mumbai dent Punjab's playoff hopes with six wicket win

Tilak Varma produced a composed unbeaten 75 to guide Mumbai Indians to a crucial six wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Thursday, leaving the hosts staring at a fifth consecutive defeat and a major blow to their playoff hopes.

"Well, absolutely a tough pill to swallow, but I don't want to pinpoint at any situation over here because it was a great game of cricket. " Well-fought game," Iyer said after the defeat severely dented Punjab's playoff hopes.

Praising Tilak's match-winning effort, the Punjab skipper said, "He played amazing, he was selecting his shots pretty well, and he maneuvered the field nicely, so credit to him.

"Iyer also credited Azmatullah Omarzai (38 off 17 balls) for reviving Punjab's innings after a sluggish start. Certainly, at a point, we were looking at around 170 to 180, and from there on, he simply changed the momentum towards us. Getting those scoops of sixes, and from 16th or 17th over, from there on, we gained the momentum and getting to 200 was a commendable performance for him," he said.

Despite the setback, Iyer remained optimistic ahead of Punjab's remaining matches.

"Definitely excited for the next opportunity. It's an afternoon game, and we've got to win two out of two. It's going to be an exciting two games. Can't wait to play them," he added, referring to the upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at the same venue.

Player of the Match Tilak said his international exposure has helped him improve his finishing abilities in pressure chases.