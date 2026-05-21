IPL 2026: Once a 'lazy' son of priest, Dubey now keeps Kolkata Knight Riders in hunt

CHENNAI: A 'lazy' son of a poojari (priest) was happy playing tennis ball matches and making quick bucks by helping local teams win in Masala village of Wardha district, Maharashtra. His tall frame, around 6"7', made him menacing, forcing amateur local cricketers to surrender meekly. But his elder brother saw the spark in him and convinced the then 16-year-old left-arm pacer to pick the leather ball.
Already in a big demand in his and nearby villages, Saurabh Dubey's feats reached a famous cricket coach of the district, who once was in Vidarbha Ranji Trophy squad but never got a chance in the playing XI. "I watched him bowl and immediately realised the boy has potential. His height was the X factor," Ravi Lunge, Saurabh's childhood coach, told this daily. Lunge apprised Prashant Vaidya, former India cricketer and the then chairman of Cricket Administration and Development Committee of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), and sent a video of the bowler.
Within months, Saurabh shifted to VCA residential academy in Nagpur and was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. A lot happened during those three years and the ups and downs continued in the years to follow given Saurabh's laidback attitude but the 28-year-old is once again the talking point.
Brought in by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for injured India pacer Akash Deep, Saurabh might had a subdued outing in his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but he picked up in the next match against Gujarat Titans claiming a wicket before playing a key role in KKR's win over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. He bagged all-important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.
"He is a bit lazy and that cost him in his first year as a professional cricketer. Only after a year in the VCA residential academy, he was sent back home in April 2017. The coaches, selectors and other stakeholders found him uninspiring saying he did not bother to take extra efforts. He was inconsolable and then I spoke to his brother Gaurav and asked him to send him to me in the morning. I made him do a rigorous workout regime deemed necessary for fast bowlers in this age and then convinced Vaidya to take him back in the fold. It worked as he went on to play for India Emerging Team."
Things went south once again as Saurabh was lost into oblivion after playing 11 games (eight List A and three T20s) at the senior level even as his former teammate Arshdeep Singh went on to become India's premier pacer. "Once again his temperament should be blamed as he lost crucial three-four years. Injuries too played a role in it. Inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League last year came to his rescue as he impressed for Orange Tigers and brought himself back into contention," said Lunge.
The coach informed that former KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recommended Saurabh's name to head coach Abhishek Nayar. The KKR were conducting trials ahead of the camp and looking for replacements for injured Akash Deep and Harshit Rana. Earlier, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 but his season was cut short by injury.
Off the field, around a couple of years ago, he got a clerical job with the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru and that worked in his favour. "He used to bowl at India players, who were rehabilitating at the NCA. He must have realised the time he lost and tried to make up for it with his stint at the NCA," said Usman Gani, Vidarbha head coach.
Hailing from a modest background, apparently money was priority for Saurabh as he became a mercenary plying his trade for whichever team that paid the most. Father Rajendraprasad Dubey, meanwhile, wanted him to pursue education and even got him admitted to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) centre after he was sent back by the VCA. But cricket was Saurabh's calling and he seems to be back where he belongs.
Yet another good outing in KKR's last and important match against Delhi Capitals could cement Saurabh's place in the team for the next edition. "He is now working hard and I am quite convinced that he has sealed his place in the team," signed coach Lunge.