IPL 2026: Once a 'lazy' son of priest, Dubey now keeps Kolkata Knight Riders in hunt

CHENNAI: A 'lazy' son of a poojari (priest) was happy playing tennis ball matches and making quick bucks by helping local teams win in Masala village of Wardha district, Maharashtra. His tall frame, around 6"7', made him menacing, forcing amateur local cricketers to surrender meekly. But his elder brother saw the spark in him and convinced the then 16-year-old left-arm pacer to pick the leather ball.

Already in a big demand in his and nearby villages, Saurabh Dubey's feats reached a famous cricket coach of the district, who once was in Vidarbha Ranji Trophy squad but never got a chance in the playing XI. "I watched him bowl and immediately realised the boy has potential. His height was the X factor," Ravi Lunge, Saurabh's childhood coach, told this daily. Lunge apprised Prashant Vaidya, former India cricketer and the then chairman of Cricket Administration and Development Committee of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), and sent a video of the bowler.

Within months, Saurabh shifted to VCA residential academy in Nagpur and was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. A lot happened during those three years and the ups and downs continued in the years to follow given Saurabh's laidback attitude but the 28-year-old is once again the talking point.

Brought in by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for injured India pacer Akash Deep, Saurabh might had a subdued outing in his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but he picked up in the next match against Gujarat Titans claiming a wicket before playing a key role in KKR's win over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. He bagged all-important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

"He is a bit lazy and that cost him in his first year as a professional cricketer. Only after a year in the VCA residential academy, he was sent back home in April 2017. The coaches, selectors and other stakeholders found him uninspiring saying he did not bother to take extra efforts. He was inconsolable and then I spoke to his brother Gaurav and asked him to send him to me in the morning. I made him do a rigorous workout regime deemed necessary for fast bowlers in this age and then convinced Vaidya to take him back in the fold. It worked as he went on to play for India Emerging Team."