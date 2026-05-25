IPL 2026: Akash Singh, Urvil Patel, Raghu Sharma... why cricketers are using paper notes to celebrate their moment

The notes, understandably, have meant different things to different athletes. Raghu's was about gratitude. Akash's notes were about reaffirmation, visualisation and self-motivation while Urvil's was a moment of dedication to his father. Prabhakar feels that they are speaking about certain psychological strategies in some way or the other. Something that serves them as a personal anchor. "In the notes that they are carrying basically there are personal goals, reminders, affirmations, etc. They are mainly speaking about the techniques that they mainly use, be it goal-setting, imagery, visualisation, which have been used by athletes for many decades, honestly. And these techniques mainly have helped athletes stay more focused during the moments of stress and pressure, etc. Many of them, when they are carrying these notes, which especially with family significance, it also speaks mainly in terms of an emotional undertone which is actually present. Also speaks about how important support systems are when they are going out there and performing," says Prabhakar who has worked with Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the past.

"When you are competing with something higher, or other than yourself sometimes and maybe you are dedicating it to a family member or to a team or for the fans, the emotional strength and motivation is also coming from there. Because these are very important, especially for athletes under high performance situations, under pressure situations. They might not be just notes because these are the things which help athletes get a lot of grounding. These could be grounding rituals, personal anchors which athletes want to rely on in moments of high pressure, etc. So, instead of getting overwhelmed, it's good to hold on to these things because they will help you perform better," she adds.

This phenomenon of expressing emotions also seems to be in line with the evolution of the society and the Indian family systems in the last two decades or so. Prabhakar believes that it has had a ripple effect in the sporting ecosystem. "Traditionally, athletes were expected to remain humble and 'let the bat do the talking'. There was also a deeply rooted belief that showing too much emotion or happiness could invite criticism or even failure. Today, however, athletes are more comfortable being vulnerable about both their struggles and their successes. If we look at it systemically, parenting styles, school culture and sporting culture have evolved significantly. Younger athletes are increasingly encouraged to have their own voice, express individuality and be authentic about what makes them comfortable or uncomfortable. That naturally influences how they celebrate and communicate emotions. Also I won't just say that about just the notes part of it, even when it comes to mental health issues there have been a lot of athletes who have advocated and spoken about how they have been feeling and what they have been going through," she says.