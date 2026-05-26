Patidar punishes sloppy GT as RCB enter IPL final

CHENNAI: Chasing the target, even if it is slightly above 200, was the way forward for both captains going into the IPL Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. With both night matches at the venue this season won by the chasing teams, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill had no hesitation in opting to field after winning the all-important toss. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians had surpassed the 200-plus targets set by home team Punjab Kings with ease early this month.

Given the nature of the wicket at the venue where the ball holds in the beginning only to become a good surface for batting as the temperature comes down, Gill made the best possible call. Add to it, the small outfield which only makes defending a total, even if it is around 200-210, difficult. The plan seemed to be going GT's way till 13th over as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were still trying to break free and were in a tricky position at 128/3. Kulwant Khejroliya gave away just three runs in the 13th over making life difficult for both the batters — RCB captain Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

The next over, bowled by India pacer Prasidh Krishna, however, shifted momentum in RCB's favour. Patidar, who was 14 off 10 balls before the start of the over, was dropped twice in the same over. A misunderstanding between Khejroliya and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler meant a top edge, which went high behind the gloveman, could not be pocketed. Two balls later, South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada dropped an easy chance at deep square leg to hand Patidar a second life.

That over though yielded 12 runs but it also left Gill frustrated, who could be seen venting his ire from the outfield. The next over by Khejroiya proved to be the most expensive one as he leaked 28 runs. The over also saw a couple of misfieldings, two no balls and a wide. And that became the theme as the game progressed.

Patidar made the most of the reprieves he got, slamming an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls — 83 of those coming from just 23 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and nine big sixes. Pandya, too, played a crucial role as he along with his captain added 95 runs for the fourth wicket from 45 balls. The devastating innings from Patidar propelled RCB to 254 for five in 20 overs. The last five overs yielded 86 runs for the team and also negated Gill's decision at the toss.

Earlier in the innings, Venkatesh Iyer provided a flying start to the Bengaluru franchise, scoring a quick 19 off just 7 balls. He departed in the second over but the ever-reliable Virat Kohli then joined forces with in-form Devdutt Padikkal to steady the ship. The duo stitched together 72 runs from 38 balls. GT then crawled back into the game by removing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession. It was Kohli who was dismissed first as he played one from pacer Jason Holder on to the stumps. The West Indies pacer then sent back Padikkal a couple of balls later to tilt the balance in his team's favour.

RCB scored 32 runs in the next four overs but the 13th over spelled doom for the Gill-led side. As was expected, GT batters cracked under pressure. Their most consistent men with the willow, Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, fell cheaply within powerplay. Buttler tried to accelerate the run rate but perished in the process. Despite Rahul Tewatia's half-century (68), GT were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.

Brief scores: RCB 254/5 in 20 ovs (Kohli 43, Patidar 93 n.o, Krunal 43; Rabada 2/54, Holder 2/39) bt GT 162 in 19.3 ovs (Tewatia 68, Buttler 29; Duffy 3/39).