Have to show her the ways, give her a cricket bat: Supermom Danni Wyatt-Hodge excited to get back on cricket field after birth of Daisy

CHENNAI: The last week and a half has been life-changing for Danni Wyatt-Hodge. The England opener and her wife Georgie Wyatt-Hodge welcomed their first daughter, Daisy, on May 20, 2026 into the world. After missing the New Zealand series and spending time with family for the birth of Daisy, Danni is now gearing up to get back onto the field in the T20I series against India as a mother.

"It's been absolutely incredible. I still can't believe it actually. Little Daisy is so cute, love her to bits," Danni, who could not hide her grin, told this daily. "I can't really describe it (holding her for the first time). Me and Georgie were both like 'Wow! Like, she's ours' and I still can't believe it to be honest. You just feel that love straight away don't you? That she's our baby and you just get handed this baby and that's yours forever. You have got to look after her and show her the ways, give her a cricket bat," the 35-year-old said with a beaming smile during the conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Wednesday.

The feeling of becoming a mother is still sinking in for Danni, but her perspectives towards life slowly started to change from the moment she knew they were going to be parents last September. "It puts things into perspective more. Cricket is just a game and life's all about making sure your family is healthy and happy and all that, isn't it? It's just really good for me to have something else to focus on because cricket can get so mentally exhausting. It's a funny game. So it's going to be really nice to have a great balance this summer.