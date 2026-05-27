India hope to regain rhythm in series against England ahead of T20 WC

Chelmsford (UK): India will look to regain consistency and finalise their combination in the final dress rehearsal for next month's women's T20 World Cup when they take on hosts England in a three-match series starting here on Thursday.

With the global event set to begin on June 12, the tour assumes added significance for Harmanpreet Kaur's side, which has shown flashes of brilliance over the past year but has struggled to maintain momentum consistently.

India's preparations for the T20 World Cup have been a mixed bag.

They began strongly with a commanding 5-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka at home last December before scripting history in Australia by clinching a 2-1 T20I series victory, their first bilateral series win there in a decade.

The triumph in Australia was seen as a major step forward for a side that has often struggled overseas, especially in pressure situations.

The batters' aggressive approach and the bowlers' discipline offered encouraging signs in the lead-up to the World Cup.

However, the momentum dropped during the subsequent South Africa tour where India endured a disappointing 1-4 defeat in conditions that exposed several concerns ahead of the marquee tournament.

The batting lacked consistency, the middle order struggled to finish games, and the bowling attack failed to deliver regularly in crunch moments as India looked out of rhythm for most of the series.

The England series thus gives India the opportunity to work on these aspects before their opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on June 14.