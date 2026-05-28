I am not looking to replace anyone: Harsh Dubey on maiden India call-up

NAGPUR: Rookie spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey says he wants to carve out his own identity in Indian cricket rather than being seen as a “replacement” for any senior player.

The 23-year-old Vidarbha cricketer, regarded as one of the most promising left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounders, has earned his maiden India call-up for the one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next month.

National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar indicated that Dubey is being viewed as a future prospect, while clarifying that Ravindra Jadeja has only been rested for the Afghanistan Test.

“This opportunity has helped me grow a lot as a player. I am not looking to replace anyone. I worked hard for this opportunity and my hard work is the reason why I am here today. Instead of thinking too much about the future, my focus is entirely on giving my best on any given day,” Dubey told PTI after returning from his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Having claimed 198 wickets in 95 matches across formats, Dubey said he does not want to burden himself with expectations if he gets a chance in the playing XI for the one-off Test in Mullanpur beginning June 6.

“Right now, I am treating this international match just like any normal game. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself; I just want to back my abilities and keep doing what has always worked for me,” he said.

While left-arm spin remains his primary strength, Dubey has also impressed with the bat. He has taken 133 wickets in first-class cricket, including nine five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls, besides scoring over 1,000 runs in 27 red-ball matches.

“I really enjoy my batting and want to consistently perform as an all-rounder. I see myself as an all-rounder because I have always played as one,” said Dubey, who has nine half-centuries in first-class cricket at an average of just under 27.

Dubey said playing eight matches in this IPL season helped him refine his game further.

“This is my first full IPL season and it has been a really good experience,” said Dubey, who picked up eight wickets in eight matches, including best figures of 3/12 against Delhi Capitals.

The youngster credited his parents for their unwavering support throughout his journey to the national team.

“I want to give credit to my parents for this journey. If youngsters are watching and want to play cricket, I would advise them to always play for the team and give their 100 per cent whenever required to help the team win.”