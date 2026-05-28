Sooryavanshi's bat swing was outstanding: Sachin Tendulkar

MULLANPUR: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the cricketing world's outpouring of awe and adulation after teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator, lauding the left-hander's "outstanding bat swing."

Sooryavanshi's blitz, during which he broke Chris Gayle's record of most sixes ((59) in an IPL edition, helped Rajasthan Royals march into the IPL Qualifier 2 with a 47-run win over SRH.

The 15-year-old now has 65 sixes in this iteration of the league.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does," Tendulkar wrote on his 'X' account.

"That innings was nothing short of spectacular!," he added.