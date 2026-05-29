Babar Azam one ton away from becoming Pakistan's leading ODI centurion

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is one century away from overtaking legendary Saeed Anwar to own the record of most ODI centuries for Pakistan.

Babar could go past Anwar during his side's first ODI against Australia at Rawalpindi on Friday.

Babar and Saeed are currently at 20 centuries each, with Babar having reached the milestone faster in just 140 ODI matches and 137 innings.

In 140 ODIs and 137 innings, he has made 6,501 runs at an average of 53.72 and a strike rate of 87.16, including 20 centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 158. He is the 11th-highest ODI run-getter of all time for Pakistan.

Babar is heading into the tournament after a Pakistan Super League (PSL) winning campaign as a captain for Peshawar Zalmi, with 588 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.50, with a strike rate of 145.90, including two centuries, three fifties and a best score of 103.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Liam Scott, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Peake.