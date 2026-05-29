Can be punished if you don't push their narratives: Michael Holding on present-day commentary

"Well, I wouldn't say it's okay but it does not surprise me because that is what seems to be happening these days," the 72-year-old cricketing legend from Jamaica told this daily over telephone when queried about standard of commentary.

"People want to be dictating people what they can and cannot say. Lots of people have their agenda and if you don't fall into your world and follow their narratives, you know, it's almost as if they blackball you. It is easy these days to cancel people. This (cancel) culture that I hear them talking about, you know, the power is with their corporations and organisations," he added.

Holding, the leading wicket-taker for West Indies in the 1979 World Cup which they won to retain the title, said there are so many people who are glad to do whatever is required to keep a job or get a job. He said he didn't face the situation with organisations he worked with on a regular basis but had to counter such issues during the West Indies tour of India in 2014 and 2019 ODI World Cup in England. "Not with the organisations that I worked with on a regular basis. I never got that from Sky in the UK. I never got that from Super Sports in South Africa and I never got it from Channel 9 in Australia. But what I did get, I was approached way back in 2014 when the West Indies were touring India and asked not to comment on certain things. Because if you remember those days, India did not accept the third umpire, what they call it now, the television replay umpiring and all that sort of thing."

He shared that a representative from the broadcasting team asked the commentators not to talk about DRS (decision review system), selection and cricket board. "And I said to the gentleman, who was telling me this, who was the person organising the broadcast. I said this, if anything comes up on that topic, I'm going to say what my thoughts are. Don't ask me not to comment on certain things. Because, if it raises its head, I'm going to comment on it. On one occasion, there was something, there was an LBW, I think, that was given out. It was an Indian batsman as well, he was given out, and the replay showed that he was not out, and my only comment was, 'I'm sorry that there isn't a system that could have corrected that'."