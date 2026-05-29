IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi hit again, but Shubman steals show

That, however, does not take anything away from the sensational 96 of Sooryavanshi. It is arguably his best innings by far in his nascent IPL career. Unlike his usual gung-ho innings, where he smashes everything and everyone who came his way, the 15-year-old had to hold the innings together while doing a calculative assault.

And with good reason. GT, with their quality pace attack that features four Test pacers, rattled RR early on, reducing them to 9/2. Ravindra Jadeja (45 n.o) was promoted and he did well to play the rescue act, taking pressure of Sooryavanshi. For a change, the teenager played second fiddle, holding the innings together. He, and RR, knew that if he stayed for 20 overs, he would do enough damage anyway.

So much so that when Sooryavanshi reached his fifty in 31 balls, it was his slowest in the IPL. He had to slow down knowing full well Jadeja was retired hurt, and that led to an opening where RR were reduced to 118/5 in 12.4 overs. Then came the carnage. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder were sent to the stands in three consecutive overs despite the teenager getting hit on the helmet. One of the sixes off Holder, played like a tennis serve, landed over long-off.

Desperate for a breakthrough, Gill — who was already irked that the toss he won had to be redone because the match referee did not hear Parag’s call — turned to Washington Sundar and he was not spared either. From a 31-ball fifty, Sooryavanshi raced to 96 off 46 balls, taking 46 runs off four Test bowlers. And he did so despite the targeted bouncer barrage at his head — a potential weakness to exploit for a 15-year-old batting prodigy — from all four pacers. Eventually, it did work as he got out exactly the same way as he did against SRH, slicing Rabada to third-man.

For all the subplots that has unfolded this season, Sooryavanshi has been the protagonist of IPL 2026. And even if his 96, which perhaps will be compared to many of Sachin Tendulkar’s 90s, goes down in vain, Sooryavanshi emerges as the star not just of the season but the year. And he is here to stay.

Brief scores: RR 214/6 in 20 ovs (Vaibhav 96, Jadeja 45 n.o, Ferreira 38 n.o; Holder 2/27) lost to GT 219/3 in 18.4 ovs (Gill 104, Sai Sudharsan 58).