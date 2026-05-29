IPL: BCCI bans smart sunglasses in PMOA, warns of action in case of violation

NEW DELHI: The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit has barred the usage of smart sunglasses by players and match officials in the ongoing IPL, citing its advanced communication features which allow live streaming and video calling through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

In an advisory to the league's franchises, the BCCI ACSU has stated that it has noticed that some companies are marketing and selling smart sunglasses to players and support staff.

"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the Board said.

"Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'.

"It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," it added.

Players are prohibited from using communication devices in the designated PMOAs and in the ongoing edition Rajasthan Royals Romi Bhinder copped a Rs one lakh fine and a warning after being caught on camera using a phone in the team dugout during a match.

In its latest advisory, the Board urged players and officials to deposit smart sunglasses as well before entering the PMOA and warned of action in case of non-compliance.

"All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the Board said.

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it added.

The IPL this year has been rocked by incidents of code of conduct violations, prompting the BCCI to earlier issue a strict protocol which banned late night outings for players without permission from the security team.

The Board has also disallowed guests in the players and support staff's hotel rooms due to security concerns and fears of honey-trapping.