IPL 2026: Titans of opening partnership

AHMEDABAD: IN December 2025, Shubman Gill and the rest of the Indian team dispersed to their homes after the T20I series against South Africa. When he left Ahmedabad after the fifth T20I — in which he did not feature with the official reason being a “niggle” — little did Gill know that in the next few hours, he would be dropped from the team for the T20 World Cup.

Team combinations and having a keeper in the top-order were the reasons given for Gill missing out but the India Test and ODI skipper took it in his stride. He put his head down, went back to his roots and did the grind. Coming into the 2026 season, all eyes were on Gill for this reason alone; could he stamp his authority and make a statement with the bat?

About 160 days after he was dropped, Gill returned to the same venue – where India also won the T20 World Cup without him — for the final practice session before Indian cricket's showpiece event. The IPL final.