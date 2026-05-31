IPL Final: RCB fans make themselves feel at home in Ahmedabad ahead of summit clash

That, however, has not stopped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans from turning up in numbers. Their team, RCB, will try to defend the title against the home side Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the evening. Everywhere one goes in the city, hotels, restaurants, and the streets around the venue, RCB’s red and gold colours dominate. The city has come to a standstill with fans from all over the country coming to see their favourite team and stars — such as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill — take part in the summit clash. As one approaches the stadium, the traffic only intensifies. Fans were out in numbers. Dancers and other performers wait and rehearse in the adjacent B and C grounds in their silver costumes, preparing for the mid-innings show.