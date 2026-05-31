IPL Final: RCB fans make themselves feel at home in Ahmedabad ahead of summit clash

AHMEDABAD: The moment one steps out on the streets of Ahmedabad on Sunday, the baking Sun hits you. Gusty wind — dry and hot — blows over the face even as one tries to cope with the temperature, which reads 37 deg celsius but feels more in the mid-40s. It has been that kind of weather in west India. So much so that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) for Ahmedabad.
That, however, has not stopped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans from turning up in numbers. Their team, RCB, will try to defend the title against the home side Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the evening. Everywhere one goes in the city, hotels, restaurants, and the streets around the venue, RCB’s red and gold colours dominate. The city has come to a standstill with fans from all over the country coming to see their favourite team and stars — such as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill — take part in the summit clash. As one approaches the stadium, the traffic only intensifies. Fans were out in numbers. Dancers and other performers wait and rehearse in the adjacent B and C grounds in their silver costumes, preparing for the mid-innings show.
Out on the field, RCB and GT are going through their final warm-ups. The defending champions have been in the city for three days and have adjusted to the heat. Meanwhile, Gill and his team landed in the city late on Saturday night after their delayed departure from Chandigarh due to torrential rains. How challenging it would be for them to adapt and adjust to the difference in climate, only time will tell.
In the stands, however, it felt like an RCB home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium — it was supposed to be as well, with the final usually happening at the venue of the holders. Much like they did in 2025, the chants of RCB have been echoing around the city for the last two days.
Will it reverberate throughout the colosseum after this contest? Will Rajat Patidar make history as captain, or is it Gill’s time to own the stage? All these questions remain as RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.
The answers will be known in the next few hours.