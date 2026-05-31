Nitish Kumar Reddy trains players ahead of APL season

VISAKHAPATNAM: India cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy participated in practice sessions with an Andhra Premier League (APL) team ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from June 9 to June 30 across Visakhapatnam, Kadapa and Mangalagiri.

In a statement, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) said Nitish’s presence during training sessions provided valuable guidance and encouragement to fellow players.

However, he will not be available for APL matches as he will be on national duty with the Indian team during the tournament period. The ACA thanked Nitish for supporting the league and interacting with players during the preparatory phase. Officials stated his involvement had generated interest in the tournament and served as motivation for young cricketers in the State.

The Andhra Premier League will feature seven teams including Bhimavaram Bulls, Royals of Rayalaseema, Vijayawada Sunshiners, Amaravathi Royals, Simhadri Lions, Kakinada Kings and Thungabhadra Warriors. The competition will be played in a round-robin format across the three venues.

According to ACA officials, the tournament is intended to provide competitive opportunities for players from across Andhra Pradesh and strengthen the State’s domestic cricket structure.