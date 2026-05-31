Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad

Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Photo | PTI)
PTI
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NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced injured Riyan Parag in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka, the BCCI said on Sunday.

Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.

The tri-nation comprising India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A will start on June 9.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka.

He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a media release.

"Riyan's rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)," the release stated.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Riyan Parag
Ruturaj Gaikwad