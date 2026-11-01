My job is to take right calls not popular ones: Gambhir

"See, planning happens at the BCCI level, and it is very important to prioritize. For Test players, if they only get three days of preparation, that sure is not enough; only after three one-days, if they get 7-8 days of preparation, they can be in their red-ball zone, which is important. More than preparation, being in that red-ball zone is very important because we all know there is a huge difference between red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket under any conditions. So actually, when they get 8-9 days of preparation time, I think that will be a good preparation if they use it really well."

"My job is to take the right decision, not the popular decision. It's very easy for me to be in that dressing room and take all the popular decisions that people want me to take. But my job is to make the dressing room secure, my job is to give enough backing and credit to people who have done really well over the course of a long period of time," said Gambhir.

As is often the case, this press conference from the coach too had some headline-worthy quotes. Asked if there was any fear going into the series with just a practice session, he said his dictionary does not have the word "fear." "That word does not exist in my life," he said, before going on to add how had India lost the series the lone practice session would not have been a talking point.

"We would have been talking again about how bad the Indian team is, that everything went wrong after the World Cup. That's the reality, and there's no shame in it. In India, only results are looked at, nothing else. My job is to see how best we can prepare the players, whether I can share my knowledge with them and try to keep them in a good space, and make them show that they are absolutely aggressive. Because we have played that kind of cricket for the past two and a half years — high risk, high reward. Sometimes we will lose matches, sometimes we will lose one-sided matches, we will lose going forward too, but our philosophy will not change. You want to play that brand of cricket irrespective of whether we are playing in England, Australia, or in India. And that is how it's going to be."