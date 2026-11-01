New Zealand win toss, opt to field against India in 5th T20I

HAMILTON: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.

New Zealand have brought in Blair Tickner for Matthew Fisher.

India have made two changes, with seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the playing XI, while Varun Chakaravarthy will play his first game on the tour.

Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel miss out.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India : Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.