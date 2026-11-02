Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Pradosh slams second ton of the season, puts TN in command

B Indrajith joined Pradosh and the duo were playing confidently and complimenting each other. After reaching his fifty, in a momentary lapse of concentration Indrajith was caught and bowled by Nishunk Birla.This was Indrajith's 30th half-century for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy and he surpassed S Sharath's previous record of 29 half-centuries.By then, Pradosh and Indrajith had added 139 runs in 36.1 overs for the third wicket. "I did not make any major adjustments to my game. I just tried to play closer to my body, played more along the ground, and played more through the square. That's the mental adjustment I made, and I'll remain confident in my approach." Pradosh explained about the adjustments he made ahead of this game.He cleared the air regarding the shuffle in batting order from the match against Railways as it was made considering how the wicket behaved in Chepauk. “The wicket was more suitable for right-handers in the last game. So, it was a team call. I'm also flexible and can play anywhere the team wants me to. It doesn't bother me whether I'm batting at number six, number seven, number five, number four, or number three," the southpaw said. The 25-year old values the partnerships with both Jagadeesan and Indrajith. "Both the partnerships were vital. Considering the stage of the game, they were very important. As part of the top four, we have to deliver regardless of what kind of wicket we're playing on. It's always the top four who need to step up and give the team a good start. So yes, those partnerships were definitely vital," said Pradosh.The pitch, with a green top, favoured the Chandigarh bowlers. "Initially, there was some lateral movement off the pitch. For left-handers, there was also a rough patch created by the left-arm spinners. So, scoring against the left-arm spinners was a little more difficult for left-handers because there was a rough patch, and the soil was also a little loose. That was helping the left-arm spinners when bowling to left-handers. So, that was the only challenging aspect of the wicket," he said.

And when he and G Ajitesh return to the middle on Tuesday, Pradosh hopes to keep going. “We have good depth in our batting lineup, so we expect more runs from the team. If you look at the batting order in our team, there is potential for it. But we're not thinking too far ahead. We just want to take it one ball at a time," he signed off.